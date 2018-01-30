Tupac Accuser Ayanna Jackson Gives Disturbing Account of Rape Publicly For First Time

Tupac Accuser Ayanna Jackson Gives Disturbing Account of 1993 Rape

Ayanna Jackson -- the woman Tupac Shakur sexually assaulted -- spoke publicly for the first time since the trial about the incident that sent the rapper to prison.

Ayanna describes the disturbing sexual assault ... claiming Tupac told her he wanted to share her with his friends and persisted to force her into a group sex situation despite her repeatedly telling him no.

Jackson tells VladTV ... her pantyhose and dress were ripped off by members of Pac's entourage while she was on top of him, and insists she was raped by Tupac that night in his hotel room in 1993.

Tupac was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 1.5 to 4.5 years behind bars, but was released after 9 months. The rapper repeatedly said he was innocent of the charges.