'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Making Comeback in Toy Stores

Will Smith Fresh Prince Toys 'R Coming! Fresh 'Toons Next?

Will Smith's fueling rumors of a 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot -- in the cartoon world -- at the very same time some 'Fresh Prince' toys are in the works. Coincidence?

Yeah, it could be ... but here's the deal. Will posted a couple different photos Monday shouting out cartoonist and comic artist Howard Russell's animated interpretation of the beloved '90s sitcom.

Will says he never imagined the 'Fresh Prince' as an animated project. Wonder if the same goes for toys -- because we've learned the company that owns the rights to 'Fresh Prince' just applied to trademark a bunch of new merch.

The gear includes toys, action figures and kids' games, according to docs obtained by TMZ.

Like we said, the timing of Will's post and the trademark application could be coincidence. Either way, looks like fans will be getting a new dose of 'Fresh Prince' ... at least in toy stores.