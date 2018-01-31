'The Four' Judge Charlie Walk Fired After Sexual Harassment Allegation

'The Four' Judge Charlie Walk Cut Amid Sexual Harassment Allegation

'The Four' is down from 4 judges to 3 after FOX dropped the ax on Charlie Walk ... the Republic Records honcho, who was accused of sexually harassing a former employee.

FOX cut Walk on the heels of Tristan Coopersmith's claim Walk had repeatedly groped and harassed her during their years working together at Sony Music. Walk co-judged the talent search show with Diddy, Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled.

Walk will appear on Thursday night's pre-taped episode of the show, but will not appear next week ... according to Deadline. It's unclear if FOX will replace him.

Although, Charlie's denied Coopersmith's allegation ... he's also been suspended from Republic Records, which says it's hired a law firm to investigate the claims.