J Lo Rubbing Elbows with Paul Marciano On Heels of Abuse Allegations

Jennifer Lopez at Guess Party with Paul Marciano On Heels of Sexual Abuse Allegations

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lopez was forced into an extremely awkward position Wednesday night ... having to schmooze with Guess co-founder Paul Marciano just hours after he was accused of sexually abusing models.

J Lo, along with Alex Rodriguez, chatted up Marciano at Guess HQ in downtown L.A. -- she was the guest of honor at the launch party for her new Guess campaign. The timing couldn't have been worse.

Kate Upton had just made the allegation that Marciano has been abusing models. Wednesday's event had been planned for weeks, and our Guess sources say Kate was invited ... so she clearly knew her bombshell would land right in the middle of Marciano's big night.

Interesting that J Lo wasn't swayed by Kate's claim -- and also that Marciano still showed up and addressed his guests. We're told he made no mention of the allegations.