TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Serena Williams Daddy Date Night ... ft. Parenting Tip!

2/1/2018 10:07 AM PST

Serena Williams & Alexis OHanian: Date Night, ft. Parenting Tip from Dad!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian ain't gonna let parenthood -- and insanely busy schedules -- stop 'em from getting their date night on! 

The power couple was out in the Bev Hills Wednesday night -- crushing gourmet Japanese at Matsuhisa while a sitter watched baby Alexis﻿.

On their way out, our guy (who's got a kid on the way) asked if they had any parenting advice ... and while Serena wasn't in the mood to chat, the Reddit co-founder served up a pretty solid tip.

Alexis also claimed he's dominating the diaper game like Serena does tennis ... and you can decide for yourself what to make of her reaction. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web