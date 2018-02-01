Serena Williams Daddy Date Night ... ft. Parenting Tip!

Serena Williams & Alexis OHanian: Date Night, ft. Parenting Tip from Dad!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian ain't gonna let parenthood -- and insanely busy schedules -- stop 'em from getting their date night on!

The power couple was out in the Bev Hills Wednesday night -- crushing gourmet Japanese at Matsuhisa while a sitter watched baby Alexis﻿.

On their way out, our guy (who's got a kid on the way) asked if they had any parenting advice ... and while Serena wasn't in the mood to chat, the Reddit co-founder served up a pretty solid tip.

Alexis also claimed he's dominating the diaper game like Serena does tennis ... and you can decide for yourself what to make of her reaction.