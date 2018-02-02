Adam Venit Says Terry Crews Wasn't Injured and It Wasn't Sexual

Adam Venit to Terry Crews Relax, You Weren't Injured And It Wasn't Sexual

The man Terry Crews claims sexually assaulted him at a party has responded in new legal docs, saying it was all a case of no harm, no foul.

Adam Venit, a big Hollywood agent at William Morris Endeavor, just filed his response to actor Terry's lawsuit, in which Terry alleged Adam grabbed his genitals in the middle of a party.

Adam issued a general denial, adding Terry can't win the lawsuit because he didn't suffer any injury and, on top of that, none of his conduct was sexual.

Sources connected to Adam say he had too much to drink that night and the groping was horseplay, for which he apologized to Terry the next day.