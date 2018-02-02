Logic's Grammy Performance Tripled Calls To National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Logic's Grammys Performance Helped Triple Calls to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

EXCLUSIVE

Logic's live performance of his song "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid at the Grammys wasn't just moving ... it probably helped save many lives.

A spokesperson for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline tells TMZ ... in the 2 hours after the rapper performed his hit track -- the title of which is the number to the lifeline -- the national network answered 3 times the typical amount of calls in the 2-hour window.

The NSPL says Logic's performance was "an incredible moment in suicide prevention," and he helped demonstrate worldwide that "healing is happening every day for people in crisis, and that there is help available.”

When the song was originally released in April 2017, calls to the Lifeline increased by 50 percent ... and there was a similar boost when he performed it at the VMAs in August.