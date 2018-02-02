Spice Girls Pose for Reunion Photo, Victoria Beckham Too

Spice Girls We're All Here!!! Yes, Even Victoria

The Spice Girls are 5 again ... Baby, Sporty, Scary, Ginger AND Posh are all officially under the same roof.

Victoria Beckham posted a pic of the girl group and she certainly teased some type of possible reunion with the caption, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x."

We got pics of Mel B, Mel C and Emma arriving at Geri Halliwell's London pad early Friday, but there were no signs of Posh ... which dampened hopes for a full reunion.

Turns out she must've ducked in the back, keeping hope alive!

Geri's reportedly down for a reunion as long as it doesn't require a full tour ... ditto for Victoria.

Girl Power!