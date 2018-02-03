Janet Jackson No Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Janet Jackson Officially Won't Be Performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Janet Jackson won't be teaming up with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show to call back to their infamous "Nipplegate" performance, because she won't be there ... TMZ has officially confirmed.

Janet tells TMZ ... "To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not."

She adds .. "Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Timberlake said in a press conference earlier this week that Janet wouldn't be taking the stage with him ... but now we know for certain.

We also got video of JT's rehearsal, and our sources say there won't be an 'N Sync reunion either, but Prince will be returning to the stage in Minnesota ... in hologram form.