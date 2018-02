Lonnie Ali Tom Brady's No Muhammed Ali ... Yet

Lonnie Ali flew into Minnesota Friday, presumably for the Super Bowl, and as good as Tom Brady is ... she clearly thinks the tile "The Greatest" belongs to her late husband Muhammed Ali.

Lonnie acknowledges Tom's kind of the shinny bright object of the moment, but putting him in a larger context he's not at the level of Ali.

She does acknowledge ... the book isn't closed yet on Brady, and he could ascend to greater heights, especially if he does great things outside football.