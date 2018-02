Paul Rudd Screw the Oscars I Won Me a Hasty Pudding Trophy!!!

Paul Rudd may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but he did better ... he's the 2018 Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year!!!

Paul accepted the award in a bedazzled, Ant-Man bra at at Harvard University, which bestows the honor on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Other recipients include Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Chris Pratt, Robert DeNiro, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds.

Congrats bra!!!