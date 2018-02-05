Philadelphia Eagles Get Custom WWE Championship Belt ... from Triple H!!

WWE Sends Philadelphia Eagles Championship Belt!!!

Breaking News

The Philadelphia Eagles are champions of the NFL ... and now they got the championship bling to match!

On the heels of their huge Super Bowl win, WWE exec Triple H got a custom world heavyweight championship belt done up for the Eagles ... a gold-plated replica of the strap belonging to current WWE champ A.J. Styles.

"To quote Zach Ertz, you’re 'the World Champions' .... so you need a World Title! Congratulations," HHH said.

The belt looks awesome ... but it's worth noting that HHH -- a native of the Boston area -- also got one made for the Patriots last year.

Guess there are no hard feelings.

Congrats!!!