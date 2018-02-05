Kobe Bryant Sits Front & Center at Oscars Lunch ... In Front of Meryl Streep!

Kobe Bryant got the All-Star treatment at the Oscars lunch on Monday -- getting the prime front row seat for the official group photo ... despite the fact he towers over EVERYONE there!

He's in front of huge stars like Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J. Blige, Kumail Nanjiani, Guillermo del Toro, Laura Dern ... EVEN MERYL FRICKIN' STREEP!

Then again, she's been in like 50 Oscars lunch photos ... so, maybe they wanted to switch it up.

The Mamba's been nominated for Best Animated Short for "Dear Basketball" -- and he's clearly enjoying everything that goes along with being a nominee ... including free lunch!