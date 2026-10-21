Jalen Hurts Blood Clots: Doctor Weighs In On NFL Star's Future

Not only could Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' pulmonary embolisms have easily killed him ... his current treatment could leave the star player seriously damaged from bleeding if he were tackled.

Doctor David Abbasi joined Jakson on TMZ's "In The Know" Tuesday ... and discussed how blood clots can be fatal and how Jalen's multiple pulmonary embolisms -- which are blood clots that appear in the lungs -- clog the ability of the lungs to oxygenate the rest of the body.

As for how Jalen got his initial blood clot in his leg -- that later traveled to his lungs -- Abbasi believes that the blood clot formed after he suffered tissue damage from catching a cleat to the leg earlier in October.

Abbasi also shared that being on a long flight to London could also have caused a blood clot to form.

And while Jalen is getting the help he needs with blood thinners ... Abbasi says he could be out for 3 to 6 months since the risk of a hit or tackle causing serious damage from bleeding is so high.

We reported earlier ... Jalen had initially been diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf by doctors.