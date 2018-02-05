Nick Foles Leads Disney World Parade with Mickey Mouse

Nick Foles Grand Marshal in Disney Parade!!

Nick Foles has gotta be the happiest man on earth at the Happiest Place on Earth -- the Super Bowl MVP is getting the royal treatment in the Disney World parade!!

It's a tradition that's been going on for years -- the winners of the Big Game get to send someone (usually the MVP) to Orlando to be the Grand Marshal in a parade through Magic Kingdom with Mickey Mouse!!

Watch Eagles Star Nick Foles’ historic “I’m going to Disney World!” commercial now! https://t.co/WWQJqyCTJv #SBLII pic.twitter.com/a0WSJlBnkL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 5, 2018

Foles got the honors this time around, and it looks like he's lovin' every second of it.

It's a nice warm-up for what's expected to be a MASSIVE parade in Philly on Thursday.