Nick Foles Grand Marshal in Disney Parade!!

2/5/2018 12:47 PM PST

Nick Foles Leads Disney World Parade with Mickey Mouse

Breaking News

Nick Foles has gotta be the happiest man on earth at the Happiest Place on Earth -- the Super Bowl MVP is getting the royal treatment in the Disney World parade!!

It's a tradition that's been going on for years -- the winners of the Big Game get to send someone (usually the MVP) to Orlando to be the Grand Marshal in a parade through Magic Kingdom with Mickey Mouse!!

Foles got the honors this time around, and it looks like he's lovin' every second of it.

It's a nice warm-up for what's expected to be a MASSIVE parade in Philly on Thursday.

