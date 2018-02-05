Nick Foles Leads Disney World Parade with Mickey Mouse

Breaking News
Nick Foles has gotta be the happiest man on earth at the Happiest Place on Earth -- the Super Bowl MVP is getting the royal treatment in the Disney World parade!!
It's a tradition that's been going on for years -- the winners of the Big Game get to send someone (usually the MVP) to Orlando to be the Grand Marshal in a parade through Magic Kingdom with Mickey Mouse!!
Watch Eagles Star Nick Foles’ historic “I’m going to Disney World!” commercial now! https://t.co/WWQJqyCTJv #SBLII pic.twitter.com/a0WSJlBnkL— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 5, 2018
Foles got the honors this time around, and it looks like he's lovin' every second of it.
It's a nice warm-up for what's expected to be a MASSIVE parade in Philly on Thursday.