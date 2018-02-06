Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Name Baby Girl Stormi

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Baby Girl's Name Is Stormi!!!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their daughter Stormi ... according to Mom.

Kylie just posted the name on her social media. As we reported, Kylie's kiddo was born last Thursday at 4:43 PM weighing in at 8 lbs. and 9 oz.

Kylie announced Stormi's birth on Sunday, a couple hours before the Super Bowl. She also posted a video recapping the pregnancy she'd kept under wraps for 9 months.

Stormi arrived at Cedars-Sinai in L.A., the same hospital where sisters Kim and Kourtney delivered their kiddos. Rob's daughter, Dream, was also born there.

We still don't know Stormi's full name, meaning will she be a hyphenate ... Jenner-Webster (Travis' real last name) ... or just one or those names.