Ex-Navy Football Player You Already Expelled Me ... Stop Garnishing My Wages!

An ex-U.S. Naval Academy football player claims he was unfairly expelled from school and forced to pay back $180k in tuition after a drunken bender in 2013 in which he allegedly grabbed a women's butt.
The man behind the lawsuit is Brandon Turner -- a WR for the Navy from 2009 to 2013.
In his lawsuit, Turner admits he got drunk during a night out near the Academy in Maryland in April 2013 and eventually wandered back onto the campus.
Turner allegedly encountered a female midshipman and "placed his hand briefly on her buttocks." The woman disengaged and Turner claims he went to bed, though he claims he doesn't remember the incident.
The woman reported him to her superior officers and Turner was ordered to submit to a breathalyzer which came back at .20 -- more than double the legal limit.
Here's where things get hairy for Turner ..
He claims N.C.I.S. investigated and found insufficient evidence for criminal charges -- but there was a disciplinary hearing where he was ordered to complete alcohol and anger management among other things. He was told he would NOT be expelled.
But two days later, Turner says he was contacted by Navy brass and told he WOULD be expelled and ordered to repay $180,728.82 for the cost of his education.
Turner says he's now working as a civilian in Seattle and the Navy is garnishing his wages. He's already been hit to the tune of $13,251.93.
Turner says it just ain't fair ... it's a violation of the Navy's regulations and NCAA rules. He's begging the judge to call off the debt AND force the Academy to award him his bachelors degree.