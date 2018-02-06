Ron Jaworski Predicted Nick Foles In Super Bowl ... FOR REAL!!!

Ron Jaworski Predicted Nick Foles In Super Bowl, FOR REAL!!!

NO ONE thought Nick Foles had a serious shot at taking Philly to the Super Bowl -- except for one man ... Ron Jaworski!!!

Seriously ... when Carson Wentz went down, Jaws told TMZ Sports not to worry, Foles was completely capable of keeping Philly's season alive.

In fact, he told us straight-up Foles would play in the Super Bowl.

Well, after Foles WON the Super Bowl on Sunday, it was Jawstradamus' time to revel in his prescientness!!!! And he did. Well deserved.

The best part of the clip ... watching Jaws try to have a conversation in -5 degrees.

GET THAT MAN A BLANKET!