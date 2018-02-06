Sean Spicer The Largest Townhouse That I've Ever Rented Out, Period!

Sean Spicer's Renting Out His Virginia Townhouse for $2,550 Per Month

Exclusive Details

Sean Spicer's looking for a tenant to sign a lease on the largest D.C. area townhouse ever witnessed both in person and around the globe -- kidding ... it only has 2 bedrooms.

The ex-White House Press Secretary recently put his own 2-bed, 1-bath townhouse on the market in Alexandria, VA for $2,550 per month in rent ... and we gotta say, this thing's pretty adorable.

The brick property's got hardwood floors, washer, dryer, fridge and microwave. It also has a nice little backyard for intimate, politico-themed BBQs.

Spicer tells us it's one of 4 investment properties he owns in the area, but he's never lived there himself. Beltway renters ... come on get Spicey!