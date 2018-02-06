Steve Aoki Says There's Rampant Discrimination Against Female DJs

EXCLUSIVE
Steve Aoki says there's gross gender inequality in the DJ'ing world ... but he's not sure how to solve the problem.
We got the cake-throwing disc jockey Monday in Bev Hills and asked if other women -- besides Paris Hilton -- were getting a fair shot on the turntables, and Steve tells us straight-up ... they're not.
Our camera guy presses Steve on what can be done to obtain equality in the DJ world, but all he can muster in the moment is a hypothetical mandate for promoters.
He also doesn't sound too worried by the massive plunge on the stock market Monday ... just hold on, he says.