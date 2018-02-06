Travis Barker C'mon and Ride His Green Goblin!!! Then Buy It, Please

Travis Barker's Custom Motorcycle Going for $17k

Travis Barker's old flame is back on the market, and she can be yours ... for a cool $16,900.

The flame is his 2007 Honda CBR1000RR. The Blink-182 drummer sold it a few years ago, and now the guy who bought it from him is flipping the sweet green ride. The seller tells us the bike had a mere 12 miles on it, because Travis mainly used it to promote his clothing line, "Famous Stars & Straps."

It's been featured in more photo shoots since Travis sold it, and it's easy to see why.

The 4-cylinder is quite the looker with custom rims, whitewall Pirelli Diablo tires and its glossy, show-stopping green paint.

