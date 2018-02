Utah's First Black Congresswoman Beyonce Would Still Slay With Darker Skin

Utah's First Black Congresswoman Says Beyonce Would Still Slay With Darker Skin

Beyonce's success is about more than the color of her skin and even if she had darker skin, she'd still be Queen Bey to everyone, according to Utah's first black Congresswoman.

We got Utah Rep. Mia Love at Reagan National Airport in D.C. Monday and asked her about Mathew Knowles saying his daughter would not have been as successful and played on pop radio if she had darker skin.

Love doesn't agree primarily because she thinks the times are changin' and her own title proves that.