Tom Sizemore Ex-Neighbor Claims He's Tracking and Harassing Me

Tom Sizemore's Ex-Neighbor Gets Restraining Order Against Him

Tom Sizemore's ex-neighbor says the actor pushed her to use drugs, and has it out for her ... according to new docs.

The neighbor, Lauren Abouyan, requested a restraining order Tuesday in L.A. County Court ... and in the docs she says Sizemore has tried to coax her into using drugs with him. She says although Tom's moved out of the neighborhood ... he still comes around to "harass" her.

Lauren claims he last showed up on Monday, and claims he continually follows her around and tries to be around her.

The judge granted her the restraining order, and Sizemore must now stay 100 yards away from her and cannot contact her.