2 Chainz Training for NBA All Star Showdown ... With Top Skills Guru

2 Chainz wants to destroy Snoop Dogg at their NBA All-Star weekend celebrity game -- so, he's hired the guy who trains Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard to get him ready for the showdown.
The man in charge of Tity Boi's game is Drew Hanlen -- a self-described "NBA strategic skills coach and consultant" who's insane client list also includes Bradley Beal, Jason Tatum, Kelly Oubre and more.
Don't get it twisted ... Tity Boi is a LEGIT athlete -- he played college basketball at Alabama State -- but after spending months in a wheelchair with a broken leg, he's called in the big guns to make sure he's ready for Snoop.
Judging by the training video, Chainz looks good -- showing off his handles, making it rain from 3, and even talking a little trash.
Impressed, Snoop?
I broke my leg in July so I'll be the first to say I lost a step or two . My rhythm is off but the main thing is I'm walking again something I took for granted. People don't see what goes into being great because it is often behind closed doors. All I ever wanted to do is make my momma PROUD !!! Cc skills coach @drewhanlen @amoila_cesar & 🎥by @samlimon_