Bella Hadid Run-in with Alleged Stalker ... Suspect Arrested

Bella Hadid Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up on Her Doorstep

EXCLUSIVE

Bella Hadid came face-to-face with a guy who's allegedly been threatening her for months -- and thanks to her quick thinking, police were able to bust him ... TMZ has learned.

The 37-year-old man was arrested outside Bella's NYC apartment buildingThursday around 9:30 PM ... according to our law enforcement sources. We're told the model first recognized him as she was approaching her building, and she immediately called police.

We're told cops say the suspect has been send Bella messages over social media ... threatening her and her family ... since December.

The man was arrested shortly after Bella called it in, and we're told he remains in custody ... booked for aggravated harassment and stalking.