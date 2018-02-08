Marlon Wayans Pryor, Brando Hookup Went Down Like This ...

Marlon Wayans' Hilarious Take On Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando's Hookup

EXCLUSIVE

Marlon Wayans is taking the news about Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando hooking up in stride -- and he's even got a pretty good idea of how it happened.

We got Marlon Wednesday night at Madeo in WeHo and told him Pryor's widow confirmed Quincy Jones' bombshell about Brando hooking up with her late husband.

Marlon's view -- Richard had good taste! Fact is, Pryor was pretty open about his bisexuality.

Richard Pryor talked about having sex w/ a dude at his roast but he’s Richard Pryor so most ppl thought he was joking. pic.twitter.com/INXOZ6wqZ2 — Mack Moli (@MACKtheMOST) February 7, 2018

And Marlon speculates Pryor probably didn't even realize the Brando bang sesh was happening. It's a drug thing ... you gotta see his explanation.