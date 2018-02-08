Oprah Confirms She's Not Running for President

Oprah Puts the Nail in the Coffin I'm Not Running for Prez!

Exclusive Video

Oprah just threw up her hands and confirmed it once and for all in front of Lin-Manuel Miranda -- she's NOT running for President anytime soon ... and we have the video.

Oprah was taping an interview with the "Hamilton" creator Wednesday at the Apollo for her upcoming batch of 'SuperSoul Conversations' that are dropping in March, and she said it clear as day after Lin-Manuel said he wasn't running for public office ... "I'm not either!"

The audience erupted in laughter/shock -- some people sounded downright upset O finally batted down the rumor ... which had been swirling since her incredible Golden Globes speech.

Sorry, everyone. Back to reality.