Stormy Daniels Says Kylie's Stormi Is Gonna Be Trouble

Kylie Jenner's in for a handful of trouble with her little girl, Stormi -- and that comes from someone who knows ... Stormy Daniels.
The porn star was deep in the heart of Texas when she was asked about Kylie's choice of name for her first kid. Stormy's pretty sure it's just a coincidence -- despite the fact she was all over the news in the month before Kylie gave birth -- but she has a pretty funny warning.
As President Trump's alleged mistress put it ... her name comes with a lot of expectations -- and most of 'em don't tend to make parents happy.
Good luck, Kylie and Travis!