ATL Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry Arrested, 128 MPH In a 55!!!!

Atlanta Hawks player DeAndre' Bembry was arrested early Friday morning -- after cops say they clocked him hitting 128 mph in a 55!!!!!!!

Yeah, we asked the cops what he was driving -- a purple Dodge Charger.

The Atlanta Police Dept. tells us ... cops were monitoring speed on the I-85 around 12:20 AM when Bembry's purple speed machine came blazing through ... so they tracked him down and pulled him over.

The 23-year-old -- who was a 1st round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft -- was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.

So far, Bembry has played in 18 games this year -- averaging 4.8 points a game and just over 2 rebound.

Bembry had a solid career at Saint Joseph's -- where he was a 2-time 1st team All-Atlantic 10 player.