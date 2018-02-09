Gigi Hadid Reflective At New York Fashion Week

Celebs heading to New York Fashion Week might wanna borrow a pair of Anna Wintour's shades for all the metallics and sequins on the runway.

Gigi Hadid looked straight outta the sequel to 'Fifth Element' walking in Jeremy Scott's sci-fi-inspired show Thursday, where her bf, Zayn, and bro Anwar had front-row seats.

Also present ... Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, La La Anthony, Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Christian Combs and Doutzen Kroes.

Cindy Crawford's mini-me Kaia Gerber walked the Tom Ford sequin-infested runway. Anna Wintour's always on trend.