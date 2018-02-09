Tyron Woodley Addresses Dana White, Nate Diaz Drama

Tyron Woodley Responds to Dana White ... Over UFC Future

It's been a crazy week for Tyron Woodley -- but now he's finally speaking out after UFC boss Dana White publicly called him "full of sh*t."

Tyron has made it clear he wants his next fight to be against Nate Diaz -- but Dana says he wants the UFC welterweight champ to fight top contender Rafael dos Anjos instead.

Woodley is finally responding on this week's episode of "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- and says the most important thing is to fight a big name THIS SUMMER.

Woodley also tells TMZ Sports why Cardi B shouldn't be worried about gang retaliation in Los Angeles after dissing the Crips on social media ... and references his own gang experience to make his point.

Plus, ya gotta see who Tyron "punches in the face" this week ...

