Jaleel White's Garage Burglarized, Electric Bikes Stolen

Someone's messing with Jaleel White's prized possessions -- 2 top dollar electric bikes were burglarized from his home ... and you better believe Urkel's pissed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Jaleel discovered one of his garage doors was left unlocked Thursday afternoon, and a thief made off with his Stromer electric mountain bikes.

Jaleel tells us one of his alert neighbors -- who was aware of the burglary -- saw a guy riding around on the bike, and snapped a pic. Jaleel says he's given the photo to cops, and they're investigating.

Whoever jacked Jaleel's rides must not know what he does to thieves who mess with him.