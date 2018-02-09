'House of Cards' Star Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

'House of Cards' Star Reg E. Cathey Dead From Cancer at 59

Reginald E. Cathey, who had huge roles in "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died ... TMZ has learned.

The beloved actor passed away at home in New York, surrounded by friends and family. We're told he'd been battling lung cancer.

Reg played Freddy, owner of Francis Underwood's fave BBQ joint on "House of Cards." The role earned him the Emmy for Outstanding Guest in 2015. He also famously played the mayor's aide, Norman Wilson, on several seasons of "The Wire."

He was a hard working character actor in Hollywood for more than 30 years with dozens of roles on TV and in movies ... including "Oz," "Law & Order: SVU," "Fantastic Four," "The Mask" and "S.W.A.T."

Reg was 58.