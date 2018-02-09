Team USA What up, PyeongChang? We're Here to Win This!!!

Team USA Arrivals in PyeongChang for Winter Olympics

Team USA athletes have made their way across the world to South Korea, and they're all geared up to hit the ice and snow ... to bring home some hardware!

Lindsey Vonn (with her doggo, Lucy), Shaun White, Nathan Chen and Sam Michener are among the 244 athletes on the U.S. Team in PyeongChang for today's Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Vonn's favored to win her women's downhill skiing event, Chen is USA's great figure skating hope ... and everyone knows what "The Flying Tomato" can do in the half-pipe.

The action's underway and continues through February 25. USA! USA!! USA!!!