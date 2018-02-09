2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Features U.S. Walking Out to 'Gangnam Style'

2018 Winter Olympics U.S. Walks Out to 'Gangnam Style'!!!

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially kicked off while everyone on this side of Earth was asleep ... and while ya snoozed ya also lost out on Team USA walking out to "GANGNAM STYLE"!!!

The U.S. of A was led by flag bearer and luger Erin Hamlin at the Opening Ceremony's Parade of Nations in South Korea. Veep Mike Pence was among the dignitaries who watched from his suite ... no doubt the spotlight belonged to Team USA as everyone's ears perked up when rapper Psy came on.

Pretty interesting stuff to look at here ... from the splendid fireworks show to the Russian team walking out with the Olympic flag.