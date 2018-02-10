J.B. Smoove's Hooked on 'This is Us' and Wants to Land a Role

EXCLUSIVE
J.B. Smoove's just discovered what millions of people already know -- "This is Us" is great television ... and he can't stop watching it.
We got the comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star at LAX Saturday and asked him a question he couldn't answer ... because he's been too "locked in" on the hit NBC drama to follow the news.
Smoove tells us he's been binge-watching and raves about how good the cast is. He says it could always get better, though ... if he was on it!
As for who he'd play ... J.B.'s got an idea, and a couple LAX employees absolutely love it.