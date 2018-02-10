Omarosa Sent to Hospital for Injury During 'Celebrity Big Brother' Competition

Omarosa Sent to Hospital On 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Omarosa apparently had a rough time during a Head of Household competition on "Celebrity Big Brother" ... and got sent to the hospital to treat an injury.

The 'CBB' live feeds went down Friday night during the competition -- where the houseguests reportedly had to get dizzy and bowl -- but when they came back ... fans found out Omarosa was taken to the hospital, and is possibly still there.

The news came out in a convo between Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur about the HoH competition, with Ross questioning if Omarosa would be allowed to come back. Marissa tells him injuries happen on the show -- like Christmas Abbott's broken ankle last season -- and the houseguests can return. Then she says, about Omarosa ... "I put her in the hospital."

It's unclear what injury Omarosa suffered, but considering Mathews and Winokur were joking about it ... it doesn't seem too serious.

We've reached out to CBS to ask if and when Omarosa will return to the house ... no word back so far.