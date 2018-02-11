Jeremy London 911 Call Wife Claims ... He Dragged Me With My Own Damn Car!!!

Jeremy London 911 Call, Wife Claims He Dragged Her With Her Car

Jeremy London was screaming like a lunatic as he dragged his wife with a moving car ... this according to the 911 call obtained by TMZ.

During the call, Juliet London can be heard -- with her voice cracking at times -- telling the 911 operator that Jeremy is "yelling and screaming at me. He pulled out of the driveway (while) I was holding on to the car. I've hurt my leg and my arm."

She also threatens to report the car as stolen. TMZ broke the story ... Jeremy was busted last week in Jackson County, Mississippi on one count of domestic violence simple assault.

London's spokesperson said the arrest stemmed from a private marital matter.