Actor Patrick Boll Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute in Undercover Sting

The actor, whose credits include "Gossip Girl," "How to be Single," and "Burn After Reading," was arrested in a Naples hotel. The men arrested range in age from 29 to 70.

Boll allegedly gave the officer posing as a prostitute $150 in cash "and negotiated to have straight sex from Det. F.S.S."

He was booked for soliciting prostitution and has already bailed out.

One of the men arrested -- Judge Jay Rosman -- was also booked for resisting arrest.

The 6 men allegedly made contact with an undercover officer by text. They thought they were meeting a prostitute in a Naples hotel. The undercover officer, posing as a prostitute, negotiated a price with the men and at that point they were busted.