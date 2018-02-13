Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested for Sexual Battery

Exclusive Details

Former boxing champ Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Officials tell us ... cops were called to the Lenox Square shopping center Monday evening where a woman told police Broner had " inappropriately groped her."

Broner denied the allegation -- but after being interviewed by cops, they believed there was enough evidence to arrest him for misdemeanor sexual battery.

The 28-year-old was transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.

He's scheduled to face a judge around 9 AM local time. His booking sheet lists him at 5'8" and 160 lbs.

BSO is reporting the incident took place in front of a Louis Vuitton store.

Broner has had numerous outside-the-ring issues over the years -- including a September incident where he socked a man in the face on the Vegas strip.

His "big bro," Floyd Mayweather, tried to step in and mentor him back in 2017 ... but it doesn't seem to be working.