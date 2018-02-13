Bella Hadid Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

EXCLUSIVE

Bella Hadid just got a restraining order against a man who had allegedly been threatening her online and apparently lurking around her apartment.

Brian Perez has been ordered to stay clear of Bella. He had posted a pic of Bella's apartment recently, and she fears he might be staking out her New York City apartment.

Cops say Perez had been on a harassment campaign against Bella. According to legal docs, Hadid had received multiple Instagram messages from an account registered to Perez. She also received an Instagram video of Perez near her Tribeca apartment building.

One Instagram message reads, "You want me to come? I'm going to come there now." He goes on, "Please don't make me come all the way down there."

Bella also says she actually observed Perez in front of her apartment building screaming her name.