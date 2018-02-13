Eagles' Hero Corey Clement Gets Dope Super Bowl Tats ... Eagles for Life!

Eagles' Hero Corey Clement Gets Dope 'SBLII' Tats!!

Breaking News

Super Bowl champ Corey Clement just made a LIFETIME deal with Philly -- as in, he just got the Eagles mascot tatted on his arm!

Clement BEASTED OUT in Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota -- hauling in 4 passes for 100 yards and a key touchdown after only catching 10 passes for 123 yards in the regular season.

So, how do you commemorate the GREATEST day of your life? Tattoos, baby!!!

The 23-year-old running back got some pretty sick ink of an Eagle tearing through his right forearm -- and the letters "SBLII" tatted on his neck.

It might get a bit awkward if Clement ever ends up playing for another team -- especially if the Dallas Cowboys come calling -- but for now, bask in the awesomeness.

#InkEaglesInk