Zedd Drops $16 Mil On Baller Mansion Near Beverly Hills

Zedd Drops $16 Million on Baller Benedict Canyon Mansion

Zedd's proving to the world once again -- big time DJs make big time bucks ... and they know how to spend it.

The Russian-German DJ just paid a fortune to land a 9,341 sq. ft. palace in Benedict Canyon ... which is just outside of Bev Hills. The 5-bed, 8-bath mansion features a private outdoor terrace, a master retreat with wrap-around glass walls, an infinity pool, and several incredible views overlooking the hills.

The kitchen boasts 2 built-in smokeless hibachi grills and high end appliances, there's a chimney and fireplace ... and a huge yard to boot.

And did we mention the driveway crosses over a moat before leading to the home's entrance? Told you it was baller. The photos are amazing, shot by Chris Snitko of Modern Take.

This is Zedd's second home in the area, too ... he paid a measly $4 million for a home in Hollywood Hills in 2014.

Jame's was repped by James Harris, a big time realtor at The Agency.

It's good to be a DJ.