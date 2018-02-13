Jason Alexander Trump's Hair vs. the Wind Go With the Flow!!!

Jason Alexander Offers Trump Ironically Hilarious Hair Advice

President Trump's gonna have to get his Air Force One pilots involved if he wants to avoid another disastrous hair day ... this according to Jason Alexander﻿.

We got Jason Monday walking around L.A., and asked if he thought Trump should just embrace baldness after those classic shots of his mop going wild while boarding his ride.

Jason goes into full George Costanza mode, and makes our day (our week, really) with this EPIC 1-minute riff on Trump's 'do, which includes some hair tips for the Prez.

Hint: stop fighting the wind, 45 ... ya can't win.

BTW, George Jason asks an interesting question -- has there ever been a bald president? Eisenhower was pretty close, but someone's gotta be first to go full cue ball. It's Trump's for the taking!