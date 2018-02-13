Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Plaid & Little Ponies In Scotland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Scotland

Megan Markle is fitting in across the pond right down to her plaid when it comes to accompanying Prince Harry on royal duty.

The couple's in Edinburgh, Scotland Tuesday and shook hands with locals after being greeted by the Royal Regiment of Scotland's mascot, Cruachan. Cruachan's a Shetland pony and comes with its own handler, Pony Major Mark Wilkinson.

They didn't engage with the tiny horse long before making small talk with folks outside Edinburgh Castle who showered Meghan with gifts and waved flags with the couple's mug on them.

Then again, it's never fun when someone shows up wearing the same thing.