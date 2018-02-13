Tyrese Not Down with Surprises ... SHOVES Hug-Seeking Fan!!

Tyrese Gets a Scare Onstage, Shoves Female Fan

EXCLUSIVE

Warning to Tyrese's fans -- his ﻿reflexes are top-notch, so jumping onstage to hug him when he's not looking is a bad idea.

This video shows the singer closing his recent Valentine's Love Jam set in Detroit, and as he wiped off his face with a towel, an overzealous female fan lunged at him.

Tyrese didn't see her until she was right up in his grill, so he unloaded a stiff-arm shove -- totally in self-defense -- until security could remove her.

He seemed apologetic once he realized the situation -- but ya can't blame him for protecting himself.