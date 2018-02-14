'American Horror Story' Video Shows Fans Out of Control ... Murder House Owners Say

'American Horror Story' Murder House Owners Have Video Proof of Fan Nightmares

The current owners of the Murder House from "American Horror Story" say these videos and photos of fans swarming around their home show exactly why they're suing the previous owner.

The videos are pretty insane -- some fans climbed into a dumpster as it was raised by a garbage truck ... just to get a peek over the fence! Another fan seemed to nap in the front yard, while another chilled right on the porch.

As we reported, Ernst Von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfold are suing the home's previous owner, claiming they were never told the house was on 'AHS,' and has become a "macabre tourist attraction." Even when fans aren't trespassing, they're lined up by the dozens outside the chain link fence.

Schwarz and Oakenfold -- who paid $3.2 million for the mansion in 2014 -- were on "TMZ Live" Wednesday. They wanted to make it clear they don't hate 'AHS' fans, but some go too far, and make them feel unsafe at home.