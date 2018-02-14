'Black Panther' Cast Reunites For NYC Screening And After-Party

The "Black Panther" cast continues to turn up ahead of the movie's Friday premiere, and they got plenty of reasons.

The film is getting rave reviews with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and Tuesday in NYC director Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira all got to celebrate at the after-party to the film's screening hosted by the Cinema Society.

La La Anthony, Leslie Jones and other celebs were there as well.

Most of the cast got together earlier in the week to celebrate Danai's 40th, but last night looked like someone else was celebrating a birthday, impromptu style.