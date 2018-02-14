Susan Lucci Looks Baywatch-Ready for Valentine's Beach Vacay

Susan Lucci Baywatch-Ready in Barbados ... Hubba Hubba!!!

Susan Lucci's still making daytime look hot ... she's just doing it on the beach in Barbados now, instead of TV.

The "All My Children" legend was lounging in a red one-piece that proves she's still ready to play soap opera sex kitten Erica Kane ... someone just say the word.

Susan's having a Valentine's getaway with her husband, Helmut Huber ... who she's been with for 48 years! (Suck it, Erica with your 11 marriages).

Here's a few things you're definitely NOT thinking about while looking at this gallery: Susan is a mother of 2, grandmother of 3, and 71 glorious years young.