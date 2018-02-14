Tim Tebow Play for the Cubs? No. Play for the XFL? Don't Rule It Out ...

Tim Tebow Not Ruling Out XFL, But He Won't Play for Cubs!

Here's another episode of "Playing It Coy," starring Tim Tebow ... who says he really doesn't know whether he'd consider signing with the XFL.

Tebow was gentlemanly as ever when we got him at LAX on Tuesday -- but when the topic of Vince McMahon's XFL offer got brought up again, he gave us the ol' Heisman stiff-arm.

"I don't know -- that's a long way from now."

He does have a point. The XFL doesn't launch til 2020.

Timmy did give us a clear answer when our photog -- a Chicago guy -- asked about him potentially playing for the Cubs.

That was a pretty firm no ... probably 'cause Tebow says he's focused on what's in front of him -- another spring training with the Mets!